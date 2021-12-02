Advanced Pediatric Surgical Care Available at Rio Grande Regional Hospital



Caring for your child is our priority at Rio Grande Regional Hospital (RGRH). From prenatal care and labor and delivery through post-partum care to specialized pediatric care, you can count on us to be by your side, every step of the way.

At RGRH we have more than 50 pediatricians on staff, covering all specialties, from pulmonology and neurology to pediatric surgery. Our full surgical and diagnostic capabilities are specially designed to treat children so they can have a better quality of life. The dedicated team of health professionals provide surgical and trauma treatment for children with a wide variety of conditions such as; pediatric orthopedic surgery, pediatric neurosurgery and pediatric trauma treatment.

Led by Chief of Surgery, Dr. Jennifer Garza, Board Certified Pediatric General Surgeon, she works with the parents of her patients to ensure each child receives the most compassionate care and personalized treatment possible. Her experience spans the spectrum of Pediatric Surgical care, with the ability and acuity to treat a vast array of surgical needs. With an exceptional multi-disciplinary team approach, the level of care pursues successful outcomes for our patients, achieved by the means of the safest, least invasive, and most comfortable experience possible.

If after surgery specialized care is necessary, RGRH has a dedicated Pediatric Step-Down area in addition to a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU). These units consist of specially trained staff that provide care for critically ill children from infants to 18 years of age. Treating neonatal, children, and teens is a unique specialization as symptoms can sometimes represent themselves differently than in an adult.

Overall, RGRH’s comprehensive pediatric team is committed to excellence and skilled to perform the latest surgical and non-surgical procedures. The team is passionate about caring for our youngest patients and it is the heart they put into caring that helps us stand out amongst the rest.