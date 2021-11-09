Specialized Surgeons Open New Office in Weslaco



Dr. Reyes



DR FARIAS



DR GARZA

Minimally-invasive, general & specialized surgery

services expand in Mid-Valley

Three board-certified surgeons, Dr. Luis Reyes; Dr. Ernesto Garza, Jr.; and Dr. Jose Luciano Farias have opened a new office in Weslaco and are offering specialized surgical services for patients in the Mid-Valley.

WESLACO – Specialized surgical services for patients have expanded in the Mid-Valley with the addition of three board-certified surgeons, Luis Reyes, MD, FACS, FASMBS, ABOM Diplomate; Ernesto Garza, Jr., MD, FACS, FASMBS; and Jose Luciano Farias, MD, FACS at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

The three surgeons have opened a new medical office in Weslaco, Valley Surgical RGV, at 1001 Rone Drive, near the hospital. They also have an office in McAllen.

Dr. Reyes, Dr. Garza, and Dr. Farias are experienced surgeons who are committed to providing a wide variety of quality surgical procedures to the community on a timely basis, including for patients needing:

• General surgery

• Minimally-invasive surgery

• Obesity / bariatric surgery

• Vascular surgery, including hemodialysis access

• Surgical oncology

• Advanced wound care

• Robotic surgery

• Weight loss

“We are excited about providing advanced surgical services for the Mid-Valley community,” Dr. Garza said.

Dr. Reyes is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Obesity Medicine. He is a Fellow of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery and the American College of Surgeons.

Dr. Reyes has co-authored articles in national publications, such as the Journal of Surgical Oncology and the Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery.

Dr. Reyes previously served as a Clinical Instructor at the Ohio State University Department of Surgery and Center of Minimally Invasive Surgery. He completed a residency in general surgery at the Fairview General Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Foundation.

Dr. Reyes also completed a Surgical Oncology Research Fellowship at Roswell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York. He completed a residency in general surgery at Regional ISSSTE Hospital in Monterrey, Mexico, and a surgical internship at Adolfo Lopez Mateos Hospital in Mexico City.

Dr. Reyes attended Harvard University to study biochemistry and biology and nutrition. He also studied medical physiology at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dr. Garza is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. He has co-authored articles in national medical journals, such as the American Journal of Surgery.

Dr. Garza completed his training in surgery at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, after earning a Doctor of Medicine degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He also received a Bachelor of Chemistry degree from the University of Texas at Austin, after graduating Magna Cum Laude from Elkins High School near Houston.

Dr. Farias is experienced in general and transplant surgery, as well as vascular surgery and wound care. He is board certified by the American College of Surgeons and a member of the American Society of Transplant Surgeons.

Dr. Farias previously served as an Instructor in Surgery at the Department of Abdominal Organ Transplantation (of the liver, kidneys and pancreas) at the University of Texas at Houston. He also co-authored articles in national publications, such as Transplantation Proceedings.

Dr. Farias completed a residency in general surgery at Mayaguez Medical Center in Puerto Rico, after earning a medical degree from the Instituto Tecnologico y Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico.

For more information, or to make an appointment with Dr. Reyes, Dr. Garza, or Dr. Farias, please call 956-630-4161.