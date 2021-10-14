3-D Mammography Available at Rio Grande Regional Hospital Imaging Center



By: Dr. Vanessa Medina, Diagnostic Radiologist

Rio Grande Regional Hospital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the Selenia Dimensions 3-D Performance Mammography System. This new system utilizing advanced breast tomosynthesis technology, received approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 3-D digital mammography system that offers women ground-breaking, superior imaging technology.

3-D mammography is advanced technology that takes multiple images, or X-rays, of breast tissue. Using breast tomosynthesis technology allows the radiologists to more clearly see the breast tissues from different angles helping them detect an abnormality more accurately and often at an earlier stage. The combination of measurable improvements in accuracy and detection, and improved sensitivity, makes the 3-D system a more accurate tool for breast cancer screening.

Dedicated to the women who walk through the doors of Rio Grande Regional Hospital’s Imaging Center is Valley native Dr. Vanessa Medina. Dr. Medina, Diagnostic Radiologist is the only fellowship trained radiologist specializing in breast imaging and intervention practicing in the Rio Grande Valley. Dr. Medina is committed to helping women improve their health by encouraging screening mammograms to those 40 years and older, or those at risk, to help diagnose cancer as early as possible and increase overall survival rate.

Rio Grande Regional Hospital offers a full range of advanced diagnostic breast imaging services in an environment designed to help you feel confident and comfortable. Imaging services include screening and diagnostic mammography with computer-aided detection, breast ultrasound, stereotactic breast biopsy, ultrasound-guided biopsy and bone density scanning. Having a dedicated team of specialists means greater comfort during screening, increased image specificity and a reduction in unnecessary recalls – saving you time and stress. Annual mammograms and early detection can help save lives. During the month of October 3-D Mammograms are $99. Evening and Saturday appointments are available. Call 956.668.6900 to schedule your screening mammogram.