VRMC Provides Diabetes Education, Guidance, and Support



Nearly 34 million children and adults have diabetes in America and 88 million American adults have prediabetes. Fortunately, Cameron County residents have access to free support services at the Diabetes Management Center (DMC) at Valley Regional Medical Center (VRMC). The VRMC Diabetes Management Center is a diabetes education program accredited by the American Association of Diabetes Educators, a national accredited organization, certified by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. This allows people with diabetes in Cameron County increased access to high quality diabetes education services.

Diabetes education is a collaborative process through which people with, or at risk for, diabetes gain knowledge and skills

needed to modify behavior and successfully self-manage the disease and its related conditions. This comprehensive program is taught by diabetes educators who have extensive training. Participants learn to plan individualized meals, manage blood glucose levels, understand medication, prepare and administer insulin, how to use a glucometer, as well as other critical information to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Early detection is key in treating diabetes. Be on the lookout for common symptoms including:

• Urinating often • Feeling very thirsty • Feeling very hungry – even though you are eating • Cuts or bruises that are slow to heal

• Blurry vision • Extreme fatigue • Tingling, pain or numbness in the hands and feet

“Valley Regional Medical Center is committed to improving the health outcomes of all people with diabetes by offering patient-focused, quality care,” said Yeci Serrata, DMC director. “Our diabetes

educators provide our community with the information and tools needed to manage diabetes and live a healthier more dynamic life.”

If you or someone you love has diabetes, or is at risk for the disease, you are encouraged to schedule an appointment today. Call the Diabetes Management Center at (956) 3507338. All services are free.