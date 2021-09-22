Rio Grande Regional Hospital Celebrates 39 Years of Serving the Rio Grande Valley



Since opening our doors in 1982, Rio Grande Regional Hospital (RGRH) has been committed to providing high-quality care to the residents of the Rio Grande Valley. The hospitals proven track record of serving the medical needs of the Valley communities it serves has led Rio Grande Regional Hospital to be nationally recognized year after year for patient safety, clinical excellence and as one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

As we prepare to celebrate our 39th anniversary, we are very excited for our new brand identity, the CARE logo. The new CARE logo connects our mission, our brand and reinforces our continuous commitment to remain principled, strong, committed and caring.

Through the years, the hospital’s unwavering commitment to excellence involves more than good medicine, it requires incredible people. Passionate people who care without reservation or limits. Courageous people who show up ready and give selflessly to support one another. At RGRH we are very fortunate to be surrounded by some of the most kind and compassionate colleagues. Because of their continuous commitment to care, above all else, is the reason why so many in our community continue to entrust their health to Rio Grande Regional Hospital.

“For nearly thirty nine years, our mission has been to provide compassionate care along with a full spectrum of medical services to the residents of the Rio Grande Valley. Our continued commitment is to always put our patients first in everything we do and maintain our tradition of providing exceptional healthcare services for many years to come,” said Cris Rivera, CEO at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.