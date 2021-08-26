Rio Grande Regional Hospital recognized as a Best Hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report

Cristina Rivera, Chief Executive Officer at Rio Grande Regional Hospital (RGRH) is proud and excited to announce that RGRH is amongst one of thirteen HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division hospitals recognized as a Best Hospital for 2021-22 by U.S. News & World Report.

For the 2021-22 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,750 medical centers nationwide in 15 specialties and 17 procedures and conditions. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized hospitals as high performing across multiple areas of care.

Rio Grande Regional Hospital was recognized as a High Performing Hospital for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Diabetes, Heart Failure, Kidney Failure, and Pneumonia. This recognition identifies and rates hospitals for their performance in treating more commonly occurring conditions and medical procedures.

“This year’s expanded report from U.S. News includes new ratings for important procedures and conditions to help each patient select the right hospital for the type of care they need,” said Ben Harder, Managing Editor and Chief of Health Analysis at U.S. News. “Hospitals faced incredible challenges this past year, and the best of them have provided great care throughout the pandemic and continue to offer excellent care today.”

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators.

“We thank our patients for the trust they place in us,” said Dr. Edward Requenez, Anesthesiologist and Chief of Staff at RGRH. “Each and every day, the doctors, nurses, and all our team members at RGRH work tirelessly to earn that trust. Although the COVID pandemic continues to evolve, our team is prepared every single day to provide the best care possible to every patient.”