What Should I Do If I’ve Been Involved in a Motorcycle Accident?

By: Kenny Perez, Guest Contributor

Motorcycles are, by their nature, far easier to crash than closed vehicles, and motorcycle accident injuries are often more severe than those sustained in car crashes. Motorcycles are also less visible to other drivers, so most of these accidents occur due to the negligence of another driver, not the motorcyclist. Under Texas law, the party at fault must pay for the damages their negligence has caused.

Contact the Police

If you are not severely injured, the first thing you should do is contact police and remain at the scene. Police will manage the scene of the crash, and help anyone who is hurt get medical attention. They will then investigate the crash. They may cite a driver whose actions caused the accident. Moreover, a police report can make it much easier to pursue compensation for the injuries you sustained in your motorcycle accident.

If possible, you should get the name, driver’s license number, and license plate number of the other parties involved, as well as their insurance information. If other people saw the accident, ask them for their names and phone numbers in case they are needed as witnesses.

If another driver’s insurance company contacts you, decline to speak to them until you have consulted a personal injury attorney to look out for your interests.

Seek Medical Treatment for Your Injuries

If you suffered injuries in a motorcycle accident, make medical attention your top priority. You may have broken bones that need attention, road rash that a doctor needs to clean out, or severe injuries such as a traumatic brain injury that you may not even recognize until hours or days after the accident. Follow all instructions from your medical providers, which can help you recover and can help you file a successful compensation claim.

Contact a Motorcycle Accident Lawyer

Because motorcycle accident injuries can be quite severe, you’ll want a dedicated attorney on your side to protect your rights—someone who will aggressively fight for the highest possible financial compensation to make up for the damages incurred.

At Kenny Perez Law, we recognize that a serious injury can cause added financial stress if you can’t work for many weeks or months. If another driver caused your motorcycle accident, you can have quality legal representation without paying any money out of pocket.

Over the years, our firm has seen many motorcycle accident injuries, including:

Broken bones

Brain injury

Spinal cord issues

Fractures

Amputation

Disfigurement

Organ damage

When Kenny Perez Law initiates settlement demands or lawsuits, our lawyers use our resources to investigate all aspects of a case. We compute immediate medical treatment costs and account for projected future costs of the injured party. We calculate the cost of vehicle damage, income loss, and pain and suffering.

If we can take your case, our South Texas motorcycle accident injury lawyers will handle your accident case on a contingency fee basis. We will advance the costs of pursuing your case and you will not owe any money unless we obtain a settlement or a jury verdict on your behalf. That is our way of putting our clients’ interests first.

At Kenny Perez Law in Brownsville, my staff and I are ready to fight for all the compensation you deserve following a motorcycle accident. We take our job to represent your interests seriously. Call us now at (956) 544-9292, or visit www.kennyperezlaw.com for more information.