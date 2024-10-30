Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

ENTRE Film Center and Regional Archive is set to host its annual Home Movie Day event Saturday, featuring a special Día de los Muertos exhibition that will showcase clips from its Rio Grande Valley home movie archive.

Officially established in 2003, Home Movie Day is an annual event held at local venues worldwide and celebrates amateur films and filmmaking as well as showcasing people’s home movies with their community, according to the Center for Home Movies.

Since their inception in 2021, ENTRE has participated in Home Movie Day and is continuing the annual celebration this year with the inclusion of an ofrenda designed by local artist Elise D.

“This year, we are highlighting the collections of community members who have contributed to ENTRE’s growing regional archive through a moving image ofrenda,” ENTRE’s Co-founder and Archive Project Manager C. Díaz said in a news release.

Archive contributors who have selected clips of their loved ones to be honored in the ofrenda will also be present to share memories and information about their home movie collection.

ENTRE encourages the community to bring their home movies to be inspected — and sometimes screened — by trained archivists and volunteers, along with learning how to care for those memories, the release stated.

There will also be information available for those who wish to digitize their collection and contribute to ENTRE’s growing regional home movie archive.

“Home movies are important windows into our collective experience and offer a more nuanced understanding of what it is to live in the Rio Grande Valley, Texas,” Díaz said.

There will be viewing stations set up for the following formats: VHS, miniDV, High8 and Betamax. ENTRE will also be able to inspect and assess film formats such as Super8, regular 8mm and 16mm as well as providing resources on how to preserve and digitize those formats.

Additionally, attendees will be able to participate in Home Movie Day bingo throughout the day for the chance to win prizes from local businesses, the release stated.

ENTRE’s Home Movie Day event is free, open for all ages and going to be held from noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday at 415 W. Jackson Ave. in Harlingen.

To reserve a spot, visit here.