Federal prosecutors file motion to dismiss indictment against former IES execs

Federal prosecutors on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against former executives with International Educational Services, Inc., or IES.

The motion states that they are asking to dismiss the indictment without prejudice, meaning the former executives could still face charges in the future if prosecutors pursue another indictment.

A hearing for the matter is scheduled in Brownsville federal court Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Authorities indicted Ruben Gallegos Sr., the former chief executive officer, Ruben Gallegos Jr., the former executive director, and Juan Jose Gonzalez, the nonprofit’s former financial officer, on charges of conspiracy to embezzle money meant for the nonprofit and theft concerning federal funds.

Gonzalez previously pleaded guilty to the charges, but he is also asking for the motion to dismiss to apply to his case as well, according to court records.

IES was a nonprofit in the Valley that contracted with the federal government under the Unaccompanied Alien Child care and placement program to provide housing, food, placement and other services with no lawful immigration status who did not have parents or legal guardians here to take care of them.

The charges concerned activities at the nonprofit between 2014 and 2018 when it received millions of dollars in federal grant funds.

A 2016 audit of IES’s fiscal year 2015 found that the Gallegos’ and Gonzalez violated executive compensation limits and committed less-than-arm’s-length transactions in violation of federal limits.

In the past few weeks as the parties had begun preparing for trial, court records show that evidence existed that had not been turned over to defense attorneys.

Prosecutors just say in the motion to dismiss that they are asking for the charges to be dropped because it’s in the interest of justice.

IES operated for years before abruptly shutting down and firing all of its employees on March 31, 2018.