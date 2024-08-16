WWE superstar Becky Lynch says Hidalgo is the most amazing place to wrestle in America

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rio Grande Valley wrestling fans got a huge shoutout from one of the ​​World Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest stars.

WWE superstar Becky Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Mary Quin, recently sat down with former New England Patriots wide receiver and Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman on his podcast “Games With Names” to discuss her wrestling career.

Around 45 minutes into the conversation, Edelman asked her what she believes to be the best wrestling town.

“In America?” she asked.

“Or the world,” Kyler Schelling, one of the showrunners, clarified.

She named Santiago, Chile and Bologna, Italy as some of the great wrestling towns that she’s performed in with the WWE.

“But in America, gosh, where is, like, number one?” she pondered.

“The rowdiest fans? The best arena?” Edelman asked.

“This would be more like house shows. We don’t do a lot of TV there, but, like, Hidalgo in Texas,” she said. “Amazing crowds.”

The full interview was posted on the Games With Names YouTube channel on Tuesday, and has since reached over 27,000 views.

The clip from the interview was shared on the podcast’s TikTok page, which has garnered over 172,000 views and over 13,000 likes.

Rio Grande Valley fans have swarmed the comments section of the video, some expressing shock at Lynch’s response and others expressing pride.

“956 baby!!!” said one commenter, with another responding, “That was the most random mention ever I would have never expected that… lmao.”