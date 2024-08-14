South Texas International Film Festival seeks Valley filmmakers for 48-hour race

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The South Texas International Film Festival is calling for filmmakers across the Rio Grande Valley to participate in its annual 48-Hour Film Race.

“Filmmakers from Hidalgo, Starr, Willacy, and Cameron Counties are invited to compete in this high-energy event, which challenges participants to create a short film within a 48-hour window,” organizers with the festival said in a press release.

The film race will begin on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.

Participants will be given three unique elements — a required object, a concept and a filmmaking technique — that must be incorporated into their films, the release stated.

Films must be under three minutes, including credits, and be produced within the two-day timeframe. Participants must reside in the eligible counties — Hidalgo, Starr, Willacy and Cameron — and all materials used must be properly licensed, the release stated.

Employees and volunteers associated with the festival, the city of Edinburg and the Edinburg Arts Foundation are ineligible to compete.

Registration is open from Aug. 15-27, with a $25 fee per team payable at the kickoff event. Late registration will be available onsite on Sept. 8, but organizers say spaces are limited.

Completed films, along with required documentation, must be uploaded by 7 p.m. on Sept. 1. The release said submissions should be sent via a cloud-based storage link to [email protected] and a confirmation screenshot texted to (956) 330-7542.

Organizers are asking participating filmmakers to refrain from making their films publicly available online until after the winners are announced.

All films that meet the deadline will be screened during the 10th annual South Texas International Film Festival. The festival’s awards ceremony will recognize the top films, including the “Best 48 Hour Film” and the “Edinburg Film Friendly Award” for films shot in the city.