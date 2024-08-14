Primera breaks ground on municipal complex after ‘remarkable growth’

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

City officials held a groundbreaking Wednesday on a major municipal development they initiated in response to Primera’s “remarkable growth.”

Dubbed as the Primera Municipal Complex, the project encompasses a new city hall, police station and a public works building “designed to bolster the city’s infrastructure and meet the evolving demands of its residents,” city officials said in a press release.

The complex, which will be located at 17635 Primera Rd., is expected to be completed by July 2025.

In the press release, officials said the complex is designed to improve city services and enhance the customer service experience, while creating a unique project Primera citizens can feel proud of.

“This project represents a significant investment in Primera’s future,” officials said in the release.

City officials also said the new facilities are expected to create jobs during and after construction, stimulate local economic growth and provide a better working environment for city employees.