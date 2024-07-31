Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

With the start of the 2024-2025 school year right around the corner, Valley school districts, cities and other organizations are having back to school events featuring free school supplies and other services.

WEDNESDAY

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a Back to School event today handing out over 2,000 backpacks along with school supplies, haircuts, popcorn, drinks and snow cones. The event is at the Mercedes Dome Recreation Center at 1202 North Vermont Avenue, Mercedes, Texas. It runs from 3 to 6 p.m Children must be present to receive supplies.

THURSDAY

Donna ISD hosts a Back to School Expo at A.P Solis Middle School and Veterans Middle School on Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. The event will have free backpacks while supplies last, haircuts, health screenings, on-site students registration, campus information and required immunizations at a lower cost.

FRIDAY

McAllen ISD is hosting a Back to School Bash on Friday at James Nikki Rowe High School from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is located at 2101 North Ware Road and will include free backpacks for McAllen ISD students while supplies last along with free school supplies, haircuts, physicals, manicures and immunizations at a lower cost.

The House of Hope Victory Church in Harlingen will celebrate the grand opening of its new Vicky’s Closet boutique with a Back-to-School Giveaway on Friday. The event features giveaways for backpacks, school supplies, clothes ,shoes and haircuts – while supplies last – from 5 to 7 p.m. at 1629 Findley St.

Casas Unidas is hosting a Back to School Bash with free school supplies, prizes and haircuts for all Valley Students. The event is on Friday from 4 to 10 p.m. at 1355 Military Road, Brownsville, TX.

SATURDAY

McAllen Crime Stoppers in collaboration with H-E-B hosts a back to school event at the Back the Badge: Viva McAllen-80’s Retro Run & Ride at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the McAllen Convention Center. The event features free backpacks and school supplies on a first-come, first-serve basis.

South Texas Health System Children’s hosts a Back to School Block Party featuring free school supplies, health screenings for the family, games, snacks and community resources. The event takes place Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. at 1102 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg.

La Plaza Mall in McAllen hosts a Back to School Bash on Saturday in the Grand Court from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 400 children will receive a backpack filled with school supplies.

The McAllen Public Library hosts Back to School Bash 2 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the Palm View Branch Library. Students are invited to bring their own backpacks to receive free school supplies and hygiene products.

AUGUST 9-26

The city of Mercedes has its 2nd annual Health & Community Back to School Bash on Aug. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Llano Event Center, 2215 East West Boulevard. The event includes free backpacks and school supplies, a food drive and health services such as immunizations, sports physicals and social services.

Driscoll Health Plan is hosting a Back to School Fair on Aug. 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Brownsville Sports Park Gymnasium, 1000 Sports Park Boulevard in Brownsville. The event offers free backpacks and school supplies for the first 1,000 students who must be present, health care application assistance, immunizations, and dental screenings.

Brownsville ISD hosts a Back to School Fair on Aug. 10 from 8 to 11 a.m. at 708 Palm Boulevard in Brownsville. The event features backpacks, school supplies, haircuts, immunizations and dental screenings.

Rio Grande Valley Premium Outlets teamed up with the city of Mercedes to give away backpacks to the first 100 children as part of their Back-to-School Celebration on Aug. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

DHR Health Clinics hosts a Back to School Bash with school supplies, door prizes, and activities on Aug. 10 at 1100 E. Dove Avenue in McAllen from 9 to 11 a.m.

Edinburg CISD is having a Back to School Bash on Aug. 15 at Bert Ogden Arena from 4 to 7 p.m. The event’s poster features free school supplies, free haircuts, and community agencies giveaways.

PSJA ISD will provide all district students with free drawstring bags with basic school supplies on the first day of school on Aug. 26.