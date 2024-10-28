Santa Rosa ISD launches superintendent search after Estrada exit

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Santa Rosa Independent School District has opened applications for a new superintendent, according to a job posting.

The application packet for the position states, “The Board of Trustees is conducting a confidential superintendent search.”

Eden Ramirez Jr. of the law firm O’Hanlon, Demerath and Castillo, said Monday evening that the board approved and opened the position earlier this month during the first week of October.

With applications due on Nov. 7, the board will review the applications and meet on Nov. 11 to discuss and narrow down candidates for the first round of interviews, Ramirez said.

As for Abram Estrada, Ramirez said his last day was earlier this month. Estrada’s LinkedIn profile also notes that he finished working as SRISD’s superintendent this month, completing one year, but the exact date remains unknown.

His last public message as superintendent was posted on social media on Sept. 11, where he informed the Santa Rosa community of “a general threat posted by a student” that law enforcement authorities investigated and found that students and schools were not in any danger.

Ramirez said that Yolanda Chapa was appointed as the district’s interim superintendent and will assist with the transition.

Chapa previously served as superintendent, but announced her retirement in August 2023. Following her decision, the district named Estrada the the lone finalist for superintendent on Nov. 17, 2023. Chapa supported the decision at the time.

The circumstances surrounding Estrada’s departure as superintendent are unclear.