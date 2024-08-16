American, Mexican authorities seize 675 pounds of cocaine hidden in cinder blocks

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Law enforcement agencies in Starr County and in Camargo, Tamaulipas on Monday collectively seized a little more than 675 pounds of cocaine hidden in cinder blocks.

The Starr County District Attorney’s Office said on Facebook that authorities uncovered bundles of cocaine hidden in cinder blocks that were being transported on pallets aboard a tractor-trailer attempting to enter the United States.

As the investigation unfolded, authorities in Mexico found more cocaine hidden in cinder blocks.

The next day, a joint investigation between American and Mexican law enforcement agencies in Camargo led to the seizure of more cocaine.

“Like the initial seizure, the narcotics were hidden within cinderblocks (sic) on a flatbed trailer using the same sophisticated concealment technique,” the post stated.

The operation was carried out between the Starr County DA’s Office, the Starr County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the Fiscalia General de Justicia del Estado de Tamaulipas, which recovered and processed the cocaine.

“The seizure highlights the ongoing threat posed by transnational criminal organizations and the critical importance of international cooperation,” the post stated.

1 of 4