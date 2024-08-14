Mission breaks ground on $40M affordable housing development

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for what officials say is “a significant new development” that will provide affordable housing to the community.

The Mission Housing Authority said construction for the Anacua Village Apartments is already underway across from the city’s police station, adding that the development was made possible by $40 million in housing tax credits awarded in 2023 and this year.

MHA’s Executive Director Arnold Padilla said the first phase will feature a 100-unit multifamily development that was made possible through a $20 million award received last year. Officials said in a Facebook post that the MHA secured an additional $20 million from the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs two weeks ago, with that money being used to fund the development of senior living units.

“The Anacua Village Apartments will consist of 3-4 story buildings offering affordable housing options with rents set approximately 20% below market rates, ensuring accessibility for the families and seniors in Mission,” the city said in a Facebook post.

Applications for the family units will open in August 2025 and the senior units applications will open in February 2026.

“This project marks a significant step forward in providing quality, affordable housing options in Mission, reflecting the ongoing commitment of the Mission Housing Authority to serve the community,” the city said in the post.

