Mario Lopez, Julian Gil set to return as McAllen’s parade hosts

With summer coming to an end, the city of McAllen is already preparing for its annual holiday parade as it announces the return of two familiar faces.

The city said Wednesday that fan favorites Mario Lopez and Julian Gil will return as celebrity hosts for the English and Spanish broadcast of the parade.

The 11th annual McAllen Holiday Parade will take place on Dec. 7 at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium, located at 2001 N. Bicentennial Blvd.

“Every year, our excitement grows as December approaches: the weather finally changes and we partner with McAllen to create something magical at the official South Pole of Texas,” Marsha Green, vice president of Marketing for Bert Ogden Auto Group, said in the release.

Over the past 10 years, Bert Ogden Auto Group has provided more than 500 vehicles for the parade through a partnership with the city of McAllen. This year, Bert Ogden will provide another 50 trucks to pull the floats down the 1.5-mile parade route.

“As the parade continues to grow to new heights, we need the brightest hosts to help share the story of this magical event,” Green said in the release. “What can I say about Mario and Julian, other than that they also love being a part of the McAllen Holiday Parade and we love bringing them down.”

Lopez currently serves as the host for “Access Hollywood” and the nationally syndicated radio show “On with Mario,” in addition to previously hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Lopez’s return marks the seventh time he has hosted the parade.

Gil, an Argentine-born Puerto Rican actor, has been featured in numerous telenovelas in addition to dabbling as a model, producer, businessman and television host. Gil’s return marks the sixth time he has hosted the parade.

Late last month, the city also unveiled this year’s theme as “Noche Mágica.”

There are volunteer opportunities available for individuals looking to be part of the parade for balloon handlers and banner carriers. Balloon handler volunteers must be 18 years or older, while banner carriers must be 16 years or older. All volunteers will go through a background check and will receive gloves, a T-shirt and snacks.

To learn more regarding volunteer opportunities, the city said to visit Las Palmas Community Center, located at 1921 N. 25th St., or by calling the center at (956) 681-3350.

“Our goal is to have all of our volunteers leave with a sense of pride knowing that they have a huge impact in helping the City of McAllen’s goal of continuously enhancing the quality of life in our region by fostering civic pride and providing memorable experiences for residents and visitors alike,” Carina Jimenez, assistant director of Operations for McAllen Parks and Recreation, said in the release.

Hailed as “a special Christmas in July gift” from H-E-B, there’s a buy one, get one general admission tickets promotion going on now until Aug. 31.

Tickets can be purchased as https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A0060E8A6B71B83