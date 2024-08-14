La Villa begins infrastructure repairs to help with flooding issues

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The city of La Villa is set to begin infrastructure repairs after being awarded a grant from the county.

Hidalgo County awarded the city $275,000 from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant through its Urban County Program.

The city said the first project to use the funds has begun on 7th Street with the installation of 24-inch drainage lines, which is set to be completed within the next 30 days.

“This important enhancement will aid with flooding issues there and in surrounding areas,” the city said on a Facebook post.

Then, general street repairs will begin 90 days after the drainage project is completed, the city said.

For more information, the city can be reached at (956) 262-2122.

