The Texas A&M University Higher Education Center in McAllen on Monday kicked of its annual Howdy Week.

The event ushered in a weeklong student orientation program, with the Passionate Aggies Leading McAllen (PALM) Camp.

“PALM Camp is a student-led interactive experience for newly enrolled students to learn the traditions and values of Texas A&M University and build meaningful connections with peers,” Texas A&M said in a news release.

Camp attendees will practice yells and sons with Yell Leaders and meet the university’s mascot, Reveille X.

“After PALM Camp, the week continues with a series of informational sessions on campus designed to prepare students for a successful first year in Aggieland,” the release stated.

The Texas A&M University Higher Education Center is in its seventh year in McAllen as the university continues to invest in the Rio Grande Valley.

In January, officials broke found on the Texas A&M Health Nursing Education and Research Building, inching the Rio Grande Valley closer to recruiting, educating and producing more medical experts amid a shortage of helpers.

And in April, Gov. Greg Abbott joined a “who’s who” of Rio Grande Valley officials at the Port of Brownsville for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the $30 million Texas A&M RGV Advanced Manufacturing Hub.

Texas A&M over the last few years has also announced new degrees and programs available for Valley students.