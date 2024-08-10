‘1, 2, Freddy’s coming for you’: Cinemark bringing back movies from 1984 for 40th anniversary

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Who said you need a DeLorean to time through travel?

Cinemark is going back to 1984 starting Monday in honor of the company’s 40th anniversary by showing blockbuster hits all week for $5 a ticket.

Moviegoers can watch a different 1984 classic each day starting off with “The Karate Kid” on Monday, “The Terminator” on Tuesday, “Gremlins” on Wednesday, “Purple Rain” on Thursday and “Ghostbusters” on Friday.

The weekend will close with double features kicking off with “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “The Last Starfighter” on Saturday, and “Footloose” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” on Sunday.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.