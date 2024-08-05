McAllen announces road closure lasting until April 2025 for drainage project

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

As the city continues to improve drainage throughout McAllen, officials announced the start of a drainage improvement project that will cause a road closure until next year.

Construction work has begun on Jay Avenue, 17th Street, Lark Avenue, Main Street and 11th Street, with officials saying that construction in the area will continue until April 2025.

“The project will enhance local storm infrastructure and improve overall water management in the area,” the city of McAllen said in a press release.

Work will take place Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with officials saying some weekend work may be necessary.

The city said to expect periodic lane closures, detours and construction equipment in the area, and urge motorists to plan for potential delays and follow posted detour signs. Whenever possible, local access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

Lastly, the city said there will be increased noise and dust during construction.

“Motorists are urged to find alternate routes during the closure and exercise extreme caution when traveling along the area,” officials said in the release. “The City of McAllen asks for motorists’ cooperation and patience as it works to improve the community’s infrastructure.”

To check the status on the project, visit https://mcallen.net/departments/engineering and click on the construction projects link.