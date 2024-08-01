Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McALLEN — The Men’s 200-meter Individual Medley Semifinals was still over an hour away, yet fans of Shaine Casas — many wearing red, white, and blue — were already filling the seats of the McAllen High School auditorium.

Casas, a 2018 graduate of McAllen High School, was set to compete for his chance to advance to the finals after finishing second in the fourth heat, and fifth overall, to advance to the semifinals early Thursday morning.

Chants of “Go Shaine! Go Shaine!” echoed throughout the auditorium as many in the crowd carried signs and waved American flags. Others wore the purple and gold of Casas’s alma mater.

Casas, however, didn’t qualify for the final round of competition, losing by less than a second and leaving local onlookers silent.

Despite the loss, the hometown crowd left the auditorium inspired by Casas’ performance. History had already been made since Casas is now the sixth Rio Grande Valley Olympian.

