Only have a minute? Listen instead
Shaine Casas, of United States, competes in the men’s 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (Martin Meissner/AP Photo)
McALLEN — The Men’s 200-meter Individual Medley Semifinals was still over an hour away, yet fans of Shaine Casas — many wearing red, white, and blue — were already filling the seats of the McAllen High School auditorium.
Casas, a 2018 graduate of McAllen High School, was set to compete for his chance to advance to the finals after finishing second in the fourth heat, and fifth overall, to advance to the semifinals early Thursday morning.
Chants of “Go Shaine! Go Shaine!” echoed throughout the auditorium as many in the crowd carried signs and waved American flags. Others wore the purple and gold of Casas’s alma mater.
Casas, however,
, losing by less than a second and leaving local onlookers silent. didn’t qualify for the final round of competition
Despite the loss, the hometown crowd left the auditorium inspired by Casas’ performance. History had already been made since Casas is now the sixth Rio Grande Valley Olympian.
Read the full story
. here
Supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High senior Julia Martinez cheers on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Dina Enriquez records on her phone as supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Calista Garfield, 8, looks on as supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Alejandra Clark applauds before the start of the race as supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Past McAllen High swim teammate Jude Fernandez watches as supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen High School swim coach Johnny Gutierrez, center, looks on as supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Supporters cheer on Olympic swimmer Shaine Casas as he competes in the Paris Olympics 200-meter individual medley semifinals at the McAllen High School auditorium on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
RELATED READING:
Shaine Casas’ Olympic run inspires pride at McAllen High School