Free concert at Valley Keyboards on Thursday to feature Nezhdanova-Placzek Duo

Valley Keyboards will present “An Evening of Piano and Cello with the Nezhdanova-Placzek Duo” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Miller Recital Hall, 900 Harvey in McAllen.

Admission is free.

Join for a musical evening with the critically acclaimed chamber music ensemble Nezhdanova-Placzek Duo, a professional, critically acclaimed chamber music ensemble formed in 2016 featuring Dr. Elena Nezhdanova, pianist and Dr. Roman Placzek, cellist.

Nezhdanova and Placzek met while pursuing their doctorate studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. After their first full professional engagement at the North Carolina Bach Festival in the spring of 2016, the two friends and professional colleagues decided to extend their collaboration, and the decision led to still-lasting professional and personal relationship.

The two took over the management of the North Carolina Bach Festival, restoring its status, reinventing its mission, reimagining its reach, and widening its success.

As a duo, Nezhdanova and Placzek played several concerts along the East Coast of the United States. They made several European trips, playing recitals, collaborating with outstanding European colleagues (violist Vladimir Bukac, pianist Eliska Novotna, and cellists Jakub Tylman and Lukas Novotny), and giving masterclasses in the Czech Republic, Germany, and England.

The COVID pandemic halted the Newzhdanova-Placzek Duo’s activities and made its members rethink their priorities and strategy. Professional and personal reasons brought them to the decision to come to New York, where they are now settling in their new home and are in the process of establishing their new company, BumbleBee Notes Inc.

During their short two years in New York, the ensemble made an impact on local chamber music scene drawing the attention of chamber music audience and praise from critics.

For more information, call(956) 686-4863.