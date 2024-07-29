Teen suspected of firing gun during Alton drug deal left with broken leg

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alton man who said he hit a teenager with his car after they shot at him during a drug deal.

Jesse James Reyna, 17, was charged with aggravated assault, possession of marijuana and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

According to a press release, deputies responded to a report of deadly conduct at approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Kansas Street in Alton.

When deputies arrived, they found a 15-year-old male with leg injuries, a vehicle with multiple bullet holes and two adult men inside, who were detained, according to the release.

Reyna, the driver, and the other unidentified man were taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning while the juvenile was transported to a local hospital for treatment, the release stated.

While speaking with investigators, the sheriff’s office said in the release that Reyna claimed he met with the juvenile to sell him drugs, but the juvenile attempted to rob him while brandishing a handgun.

As a result, Reyna told investigators he used his vehicle to hit the teen as he shot at Reyna’s car, according to the release, which said Reyna claimed ownership of the drugs recovered at the scene.

Reyna is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

As for the other man in Reyna’s car, the release stated that he was released without any charges. Meanwhile, the 15-year-old remains at a local hospital recovering from a broken leg

The teen will be facing charges for their involvement in the shooting. The sheriff’s office did not disclose what charges the teen is facing.

The sheriff’s office is urging witnesses with any information regarding this incident to contact them at (956) 383-8114. Those seeking to be anonymous can reach Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-8477. Anonymous tipsters can also submit information through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.