Edinburg fatal crash results in man ‘burned beyond recognition’

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash that left one man “burned beyond recognition.”

The agency identified the man as 79-year-old Jose Luis Loredo, of McAllen.

According to a press release, the crash occurred at about 5:43 p.m. Monday on Depot Road, north of Mile 17 1⁄2, west of Edinburg.

DPS said its preliminary investigation revealed a maroon Ford F-150 that was occupied by one male driver was traveling northbound on Depot Road, while a red Toyota FJ Cruiser occupied by one female driver was traveling southbound on the same road.

“For unknown reasons, the driver of the Ford veered onto the southbound lane of Depot Road and collided with the Toyota,” the release stated.

DPS further said that the Ford truck engulfed in flames while the driver, later identified as Loredo, was pinned inside. Loredo died at the scene, with DPS adding he was “burned beyond recognition.”

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg with non-life threatening injuries.

The agency is further investigating the fatal crash.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from DPS.