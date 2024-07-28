Brownsville duo’s paletas finalists in H-E-B’s Texas Best 

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A Brownsville ice cream shop was named a finalist for H-E-B’s 11th annual Quest for Texas Best competition, which searches for the best state-made products.

La Pale Frozen Fruit Bar was announced top 10 finalist out of more than 470 submissions from entrepreneurs across 118 cities in Texas, a press release from H-E-B stated.

Gerardo and Daisy Alcazar opened their first shop in 2019, embracing a family tradition of making Mexican-style paletas made from natural fruits. They now have two shops in Brownsville.

La Pale also makes popsicles, ice cream and fresh fruit waters among other treats. Their mini paletas are dairy free, vegan, and gluten free, with sugar free and keto options available. Flavors include but are not limited to mango chamoy, lime, chamoy, strawberry, watermelon and mango.

The Brownsville ice cream shop joins finalists from Canton, Austin, Dallas, Utopia and Brooksire. To learn more about La Pale, visit https://lapaleicecream.com/

Finalists will present their products and share their stories in front of a panel of judges selected by H-E-B on Aug. 9 at Fair Park in Dallas. The judges will determine four winning products and award $25,000 to the Grand Prize winner, who will be named the “Texas Best” and earn placement on store shelves, the release stated.

The first place winner will be awarded $20,000, followed by $15,000 for the second place winner and $10,000 to the third place winner.

“Small businesses drive innovation and keep our communities vibrant, which is why we are dedicated to finding and supporting the best small businesses in Texas,” James Harris, senior director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B, said in the release.

1 of 5

Since Quest for Texas Best’s launch in 2014, H-E-B said in the release that more than 1,000 unique food items, beverages and general merchandise have made it to store shelves.

“We are amazed year after year by the creative products submitted for the competition and look forward to making these inventive products available to our shoppers,” Harris said.

In 2022, two Valley families from McAllen and Brownsville were among the top 10 finalists during the competition’s ninth year.

Annie Leal, of McAllen, made it into the top 10 list with a chamoy that has no added sugar. She developed the sweet and spicy recipe, named “I Love Chamoy,” while considering her father’s needs following his diabetes diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Nadia Escalante and Manual Alvarez, of Brownsville, created their own version of a Japanese cotton cake with a Texas twist. The couple also opened The Sweet Blvd. at 2200 Boca Chica Blvd #142.

That year, Leal beat 500 entries from across the state after her sugar free chamoy won the grand prize.