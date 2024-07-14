Roadway fight leaves 1 dead in Edinburg crash

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a woman dead in Edinburg on Sunday following an altercation with a driver who ran her and another man over.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls that reported a disturbance in the 6300 block of Lorena Street at approximately 4:52 p.m. Sunday.

“Callers reported several individuals fighting on the roadway, with one man reportedly armed with a machete,” the release stated.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said deputies discovered a 20-year-old woman who sustained fatal injuries to the head. She has not been identified.

Initial witness statements indicate that a man and woman were walking along the road when a vehicle stopped, and a verbal altercation ensued between the driver and the victims. Although the driver initially left, the sheriff office said they returned and struck both individuals with his vehicle.

The 27-year-old male victim only sustained minor injuries and has been transported to a nearby hospital. He also has not been identified.

The sheriff’s office said deputies have located and detained the driver of the vehicle, adding that sheriff’s investigators and crime scene specialists are currently on the scene speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence during its ongoing investigation.

The sheriff office encourages anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward by calling (956) 383-8114. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or through the P3 TIPS app.