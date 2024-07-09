Teen arrested in deadly collision where 18-wheeler crashed into Mission home

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mission police have arrested a teenager for allegedly causing an 18-wheeler semi-truck to crash into a home on June 29.

The teenager, 18-year-old Jose Osvaldo Sanchez, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning, according to Mission police Chief Cesar Torres.

The chief said the teen was driving a car in the 2600 block of West Expressway near a Jr’s Tires and Wheels in Mission when he somehow caused the semi to crash into the home around 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29.

“The driver of the small car changed lanes when unsafe, causing a collision with the truck tractor which ended up (claiming) a life,” Torres said.

The driver of the semi, 51-year-old Anastacio Martinez Jr., died in the crash.

“We just have to continue to be more vigilant, to pay more attention to the traffic that’s around us,” Torres said. “Nowadays there is a lot of distractions in a car, people with cellphones sometimes texting, sometimes doing other things in the car that cause us not to focus on the road causing accidents.”

Sanchez was arraigned before Mission Municipal Judge Jonathan Wehrmeister on Tuesday and charged with criminal negligent homicide, a state jail felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

He remains in police custody on a $50,000 bond.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information.

