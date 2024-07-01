1 dead, another arrested in Mission shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

A suspect is in custody in connection with a man’s shooting death in Mission on Monday evening, police said.

Art Flores, spokesman for the Mission Police Department, said the shooting occurred around 8:36 p.m. in the vicinity of the 2800 block of Dinastia Dorado.

“We are investigating a shooting where a male lost his life,” Flores said via text message. “We do have a suspect in custody for questioning.”

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released and police continue to investigate.