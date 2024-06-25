2 charged in shooting of McAllen teen

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McAllen police say two teens have been arrested in the shooting of a juvenile that occurred Monday afternoon in McAllen.

The two teens arrested were identified as 18-year-old Angel Manuel Gonzalez of McAllen and 17-year-old Hiram Zuniga of Edinburg.

According to Lt. Joel Morales, the juvenile who was shot is 15-years-old and remains under medical supervision.

Morales previously said the shooting happened on Monday at approximately 1:59 p.m. in the 4200 block of W. Zinnia Ave.

Gonzalez and Zuniga were both arraigned Tuesday morning at the McAllen Municipal Court.

Zuniga was charged with tampering with evidence and received a bond of $5,000.

Gonzalez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was given a bond of $30,000.