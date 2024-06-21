85-year-old Monte Alto woman’s dogs mauled her to death, deputies say

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

An 85-year-old woman was mauled to death Friday evening after being attacked by her two dogs in rural Monte Alto, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was found behind a residence in the 22000 block of Jesus Flores Road “bleeding from her neck and the left side of her head,” the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies were responding to an animal bite in the area at around 6:01 p.m.

They provided medical aid for the woman, as did a family member, until emergency medical services arrived. She was taken to a local hospital and later died due to her injuries.

The victim’s brother told investigators she had “gone outside to feed the dogs when he heard her (screaming).”

“He went outside and saw two of their dogs attacking his sister,” the sheriff’s office said. “He attempted to get the dogs away from her, but the dogs attempted to attack him. He shot and killed one of the dogs with a shotgun and the other dog ran away.”

Animal control is expected to recover the other dog involved in the attack.

Any witnesses who can help in the investigation are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. To remain anonymous call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 TIPS app.