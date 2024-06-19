Tropical Storm Alberto forms over Bay of Campeche; to bring rain to Valley

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The National Hurricane Center has classified the disturbance in the Bay of Campeche bringing much-needed rain to the Valley as Tropical Storm Alberto — the first of the year.

The NHC made the determination at 10 a.m. Wednesday as rain bands brought periodic rainfall to areas of the Valley.

“Tropical Storm Alberto forms over the western Gulf of Mexico … heavy rains, coastal flooding, and gusty winds forecast along the coasts of Texas and northeastern Mexico through Thursday,” the NHC notice stated.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service Brownsville-Rio Grande Valley extended the tropical storm watch beyond the coastal areas of Cameron, Willacy and Kenedy counties to their entirety.

The NHC said Tropical Storm Alberto has a westward motion with an increase in forward speed through Thursday.

“On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will reach the coast of northeastern Mexico early Thursday morning,” the NHC said.

Its max winds are 40 mph with higher gusts with some slight strengthening forecast before landfall.

“Rapid weakening is expected once the center moves inland, and Alberto is likely to dissipate over Mexico Thursday or Thursday night,” the NHC said.

Tropical Storm Alberto is huge and extends outward from its center up to 415 miles.

It is expected to bring 5 to 10 inches of rain to South Texas and northeast Mexico.