Deputies shoot, kill knife-wielding man in domestic call near Edinburg

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man armed with a knife during a domestic disturbance Tuesday evening, the sheriff said on social media.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said deputies were called to the disturbance at around 6:26 p.m. in the 6600 block of West Drive, in the vicinity of Trenton and Tower, near Edinburg.

That’s where they encountered “a male suspect armed with a knife.”

He was shot and killed by deputies after “less than lethal weapons were non effective.”

“Suspect lunged at deputies and shots were fired,” Guerra said, adding the “suspect didn’t survive.”

Details about the suspect’s identity and additional information about the domestic call were not clear as of 9:30 p.m.