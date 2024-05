Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in rural Mission.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said on social media that deputies responded to the 5700 block of North Doffing Road in rural Mission at 3:53 a.m. for a man with a gunshot wound.

The suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is underway, Guerra said.

No other information was immediately released.