Man arrested for fatally shooting his uncle in rural Mission over feud about roosters

A 21-year-old man has been charged with capital murder for fatally shooting his uncle over an argument about the ownership of roosters.

In a news release, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened Thursday at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 5700 block of Doffing Road in rural Mission.

When deputies arrived, they detained two men who were outside the residence.

Family members told the deputies that the man who was shot — 54-year-old Fernando Madrid — was inside a restroom.

Investigators identified the suspect as Madrid’s nephew, 21-year-old Aaron Cervantes.

Witnesses told investigators that Cervantes and another family member arrived at the residence to take roosters Cervantes claimed belonged to him.

“Cervantes began to remove the roosters from the property, when he was confronted by his uncle,” the release stated. “Cervantes and his uncle got into an argument over ownership of the roosters at which time Cervantes shot his uncle with a handgun.”

The second man who was detained was released as he took no part in the alleged criminal offense, the release stated.