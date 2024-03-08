Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office is assisting “with a downed helicopter incident” on the east side of the county possibly involving four people.

No other information was immediately released.

Former congresswoman Mayra Flores and current congressional candidate posted on Facebook just after 5 p.m. Friday that a Border Patrol and CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter crashed near La Grulla.

“Today, I am asking for a prayer request and support for Border Patrol and CBP Air and Marine Operations,” the post read. “A tragic helicopter crash just happened near La Grulla, Texas. My thoughts and prayers are with you.”

CBP has not verified what Flores has said.

MyRGV.com has reached out to the federal agency, which confirmed receipt of the inquiry, adding that the agency will reply as soon as CBP has information pertaining to the inquiry.

The sheriff’s office said it would provide more information as it becomes available.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from Mayra Flores.

This is a developing story.