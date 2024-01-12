Shelters, delays and roadwork: Valley braces for arctic blast

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Temperatures are expected to hit below freezing in the Rio Grande Valley early next week and local cities and schools are already making preparations for any anticipated interruptions of operations.

The lows Tuesday and Wednesday will hover somewhere between 30 and 32 degrees, according to recent forecasts.

BROWNSVILLE

Schools will be delayed in Brownsville Tuesday and Wednesday with classes beginning at 9:40 a.m. at middle schools, 10 a.m. at elementary campuses and 10:45 a.m. at high schools.

Bus routes will be delayed two hours but parents can drop off students “at their regular scheduled time,” Brownsville ISD said in a news release Friday, adding that the transportation app will provide updates.

Employees must report at their regularly scheduled time as well.

After-school academic programs and activities, however, will be canceled Tuesday and any high school varsity games will be moved to Monday.

“Sub Varsity games will be played on Monday, January 15, 2024 if officials are available,” Brownsville ISD said in the release. “Unified Sports will be moved to Monday, January 15, 2024 at Porter ECHS.

“We will continue to monitor the weather. Updates and changes, if necessary, will be made available via messenger, social media pages and district website.”

Call the district at (956) 548-8000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information. Or for 24-hour calls, contact the BISD police dispatch at (956) 982-3085.

McALLEN

Although changes are not expected Monday, schools in McAllen will delay opening Tuesday in expectation of freezing conditions.

Staff will report at 8 a.m. that day “unless otherwise instructed by their supervisor,” McAllen ISD said in a news release Friday.

The school district also announced that elementary schools will begin class at 9 a.m., middle schools at 9:30 a.m. and high schools at 9:45 a.m.

“The district is monitoring the weather and will post updates to parents and staff via email and text plus utilize district social media if any updates are made,” McAllen ISD said in the release.

MISSION

Mission CISD schools have only announced that officials are monitoring the weather, like McAllen ISD, but have not confirmed any delays or closures as of press time Friday.

“Should there be any adjustments to school scheduling or transportation times, the district will promptly notify parents through MCISD channels, including e-messenger, social media, text, and the website,” Mission CISD said in a news release Friday.

After-school activities, however, have been canceled in Mission from Monday to Wednesday. This includes sports, meal programs, daycares and clubs.

But varsity athletics is pending a decision from a “district executive committee decision.”

The city of Mission wasted no time opening a warming shelter, announcing Friday that a center is opening at the Parks and Rec building, located at 721 N. Bryan Road, from 6 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The center will be open to the public but pets will not be permitted.

Residents should bring items considered essential, which include toiletries, water, snacks, necessary medications and pillows.

You can call (956) 580-8760 to register for the warming shelter in advance.

EDINBURG

The city of Edinburg is also opening a warming center, this one located at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.

Open from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, the center will be open to the public and “stands as a testament to the city’s dedication to ensuring the safety and comfort of its community members during challenging weather events,” officials said in a news release Friday.

The library’s regular business hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., will not be affected.

Residents should bring “a pillow and blanket, non-perishable food and snacks, and any necessary overnight medication.”

Pets are also not allowed inside the center.

Call 3-1-1 for more information on the center.

TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation has responded to the threat of a freeze by assembling more traffic signals in case of damages.

TxDOT crews are also “on-call throughout the weekend and into early next week” in preparation for the inclement weather.

In addition, road maintenance crews will be on standby “to apply anti-icing agent or brine on our roadways, should the need arise,” TxDOT said in a news release Friday.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.