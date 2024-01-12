School delays, shelters and roadwork: Valley braces for arctic blast

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Temperatures are expected to hit below freezing in the Rio Grande Valley early next week and local cities and schools are already making preparations for any anticipated interruptions of operations.

The lows Tuesday and Wednesday will hover somewhere between 30 and 32 degrees, according to recent forecasts.

School districts make up the majority of operational changes anticipated into next week. And while school officials say they’re keeping a watchful eye on local forecasts, districts in La Feria, Lyford, Donna, Monte Alto, Pharr-San Juan-Alamo, Hidalgo, Edinburg, La Joya, Valley View and Sharyland have yet to announce any class delays.

The Lyford, Raymondville and Edinburg school districts, however, are encouraging students to dress warmly.

The San Benito, Rio Hondo, Progreso, Rio Grande City Grulla and Roma school districts have not made any public announcements about upcoming weather-related changes as of Saturday afternoon.

BROWNSVILLE

Schools will be delayed in Brownsville for Tuesday and Wednesday with classes beginning at 9:40 a.m. at middle schools, 10 a.m. at elementary campuses and 10:45 a.m. at high schools.

Bus routes will be delayed two hours but parents can drop off students “at their regular scheduled time,” Brownsville ISD said in a news release Friday, adding that the transportation app will provide updates.

Employees must report at their regularly scheduled time as well.

After-school academic programs and activities, however, will be canceled Tuesday and any high school varsity games will be moved to Monday.

“Sub Varsity games will be played on Monday, January 15, 2024 if officials are available,” Brownsville ISD said in the release. “Unified Sports will be moved to Monday, January 15, 2024 at Porter ECHS.

“We will continue to monitor the weather. Updates and changes, if necessary, will be made available via messenger, social media pages and district website.”

Call the district at (956) 548-8000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for more information. Or for 24-hour calls, contact the BISD police dispatch at (956) 982-3085.

HARLINGEN

Harlingen CISD is opening its Family and Community Engagement Clothing Closet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday.

Families with students in Harlingen schools can make arrangements to look through an inventory of warm clothes donated to the closet so the children and parents alike can stay warm through the cold.

The clothes are free and families only need to register with the closet upon arrival.

The closet is located at 216 N. 21st St. in Harlingen and can be reached by calling (956) 427-3515.

LOS FRESNOS

Tuesday’s Los Fresnos High School varsity basketball games have been rescheduled to Monday as a result of the oncoming cold.

Los Fresnos CISD also announced the cancellation of all sub-varsity sports activities Monday and Tuesday, as well as all after-school programs at each campus for both days.

PORT ISABEL

Isabel ISD will be delaying all school district schedules by two hours Tuesday and Wednesday, this includes bus routes.

ACE (Afterschool Centers on Education) morning programs will also be canceled while campuses and facilities will be closed before instruction begins.

Classes will begin at 9:40 a.m. at elementary school campuses, 9:45 a.m. at the junior high and 10:10 a.m. at the high school.

McALLEN

Although changes are not expected Monday, schools in McAllen will delay opening Tuesday in expectation of freezing conditions.

Staff will report at 8 a.m. that day “unless otherwise instructed by their supervisor,” McAllen ISD said in a news release Friday.

The school district also announced that elementary schools will begin class at 9 a.m., middle schools at 9:30 a.m. and high schools at 9:45 a.m.

“The district is monitoring the weather and will post updates to parents and staff via email and text plus utilize district social media if any updates are made,” McAllen ISD said in the release.

MISSION

Mission CISD schools have only announced that officials are monitoring the weather, like McAllen ISD, but have not confirmed any delays or closures as of press time Friday.

“Should there be any adjustments to school scheduling or transportation times, the district will promptly notify parents through MCISD channels, including e-messenger, social media, text, and the website,” Mission CISD said in a news release Friday.

After-school activities, however, have been canceled in Mission from Monday to Wednesday. This includes sports, meal programs, daycares and clubs.

But varsity athletics is pending a decision from a “district executive committee decision.”

The city of Mission wasted no time opening a warming shelter, announcing Friday that a center is opening at the Parks and Rec building, located at 721 N. Bryan Road, from 6 p.m. Monday through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The center will be open to the public but pets will not be permitted.

Residents should bring items considered essential, which include toiletries, water, snacks, necessary medications and pillows.

You can call (956) 580-8760 to register for the warming shelter in advance.

EDINBURG

The city of Edinburg is also opening a warming center, this one located at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, at 1906 S. Closner Blvd.

Open from 8 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday, the center will be open to the public and “stands as a testament to the city’s dedication to ensuring the safety and comfort of its community members during challenging weather events,” officials said in a news release Friday.

The library’s regular business hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., will not be affected.

Residents should bring “a pillow and blanket, non-perishable food and snacks, and any necessary overnight medication.”

Pets are also not allowed inside the center.

Call 3-1-1 for more information on the center.

WESLACO

Classes in Weslaco schools will be delayed Monday and Tuesday with start times now set for 9:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. at elementary, middle school and high school campuses, respectively.

Bus pickup for elementaries will begin at 8:15 a.m., and at 8:45 a.m. for middle schools and high schools.

After-school athletics and competitions will also be canceled for middle schools while the high school varsity games will be moved from Tuesday to Monday. And after-school athletes will be canceled at the high schools Tuesday.

Staff will keep their regular hours.

“Keeping schools open will benefit students with warm environments and meals,” Weslaco ISD said on Facebook. “Students please dress appropriately for the cold weather and bring to school what is needed to stay warm.”

The city of Weslaco will be opening a warming station at First Baptist Church, located at 600 S. Kansas Ave. across the street from the public library, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Intake will be held from 6 to 9 p.m., and residents will need to provide a picture ID to stay at the station.

Call the city at (956) 968-9585 for more information.

EDCOUCH and ELSA

School will begin at 9 a.m. at Edcouch-Elsa ISD campuses Tuesday and Wednesday, when “teachers and staff will be expected to report to work 30 minutes later than normal … to help receive students,” the district announced on its Facebook page.

The bus schedule Tuesday and Wednesday will be 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. for elementary and secondary schools, respectively, while student and staff dismissal times will stay the same.

Students will also not have to adhere to the dress code and can wear warm clothes such as warm-ups, scarves and beanies but no pajamas.

The city of Edcouch will make a warming shelter available “as needed” at the Edcouch Fire Department, located at 200 W. Santa Rosa.

Residents who need a place to stay warm can call (956) 647-7127.

LA VILLA

La Villa ISD has not announced any school delays but is canceling ACE or tutorial programs all next week for Muñoz Elementary. They’ll resume Monday, Jan. 22.

The school district is also encouraging students to dress in warm clothes when attending class.

For more information, call the district at (956) 262-9357.

TxDOT

The Texas Department of Transportation has responded to the threat of a freeze by assembling more traffic signals in case of damages.

TxDOT crews are also “on-call throughout the weekend and into early next week” in preparation for the inclement weather.

In addition, road maintenance crews will be on standby “to apply anti-icing agent or brine on our roadways, should the need arise,” TxDOT said in a news release Friday.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.