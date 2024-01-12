Body cam captures arrest of suspect in trooper Moises Sanchez shooting

Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — Day four of the Victor Godinez murder trial was highlighted by body camera footage and first hand accounts from law enforcement agents who arrested the man accused of shooting Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez in 2019.

Prosecutors called Eugenio Garcia, a livestock inspector for the Texas Animal Health Commission. He was working as a DPS patrol officer on April 6, 2019, the night that Sanchez was shot.

Garcia recalled arriving at the scene of the shooting and helping in the manhunt for Godinez. At approximately 12:30 a.m., he was told to take a few minutes to recuperate. He recalled sitting in his DPS unit with the windows rolled down, hoping that the fresh air would help calm his nerves.

He said that he checked the computer in his vehicle to see if there had been any updates in the search for Godinez, and had just poured himself a cup of coffee when he heard gunshots nearby.

Prosecutors presented dash camera footage from Garcia’s vehicle to the court which showed him racing toward Mon Mack Road in Edinburg. He was then seen approaching an individual walking on the sidewalk on Mon Mack Road, which is a stone’s throw from where the shooting involving two Edinburg police investigators had just taken place.

The video showed him driving on Mon Mack Road and encountering an individual walking on the sidewalk.

“It’s 12:30 at night. There’s nobody on the road except police,” Garcia recalled. “I said, ‘Stop!’ I was expecting to get shot at. I was expecting the worst in that scenario.”

Prosecutors also showed Garcia’s body camera footage, which was an hour long and only had a few minutes with audio. Seen briefly in the footage was ATF Special Agent Eduardo Ramirez, who is a K9 handler and was on scene with two other agents and his K9, Bo.

Ramirez was also called to testify on his experience from that evening. He and Bo had been searing the area trying to locate a firearm or any bullet casings. He recalled hearing an exchange of gunfire directly south of his location.

He recalled heading to Mon Mack Road and going south on the west side of the road. At that moment, he saw the suspect walking towards him. He said that he did not know who he was, but since he was worried about getting into a “blue on blue” situation, he identified himself as a police officer.

Ramirez said that the suspect did not acknowledge him. He instead began crossing the street and walking away from him. Ramirez said that he did not run and did not appear to be anxious, but he did notice that his clothes were soiled and he was not wearing any shoes. He also did not notice a weapon.

“Get on the ground! Stop!” he recalled saying. The suspect still did not comply and began walking at a faster pace.

As he continued to follow the suspect, two DPS unit’s including Garcia’s pulled up. As they approached the suspect, he went down to his knees on the sidewalk. He was put into a prone position, and Ramirez placed him in handcuffs.

Ramirez said that the suspect was not violent. He did a pat-down search of the suspect, but did not find a weapon.

Garcia recalled the radio chatter saying, “Victor, 28, hit.” The suspect responded saying “I’m Victor. I’m hit.”

Godinez is charged with capital murder of a peace officer for shooting Sanchez, who died months later following a surgery in Houston. He is also charged with two counts of attempted capital murder of a police officer.

If he is convicted, prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

