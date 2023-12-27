Homicide investigation launched after woman’s body found in rural Donna

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 45-year-old woman whose body was found in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in rural Donna.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said via X (formerly known as Twitter) that the woman’s body was found “covered in a blanket lying in a pool of blood” at around 1:30 a.m.

He said she was found in the 200 block of Gideon Avenue in rural Donna and that her death is being investigated as a homicide.

A person of interest in the case may have already fled to Mexico, Guerra said.

The identities of the woman and person of interest have not yet been revealed but an investigation remains ongoing.