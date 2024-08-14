Brownsville signs letter of intent, creates partnership with museum  

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The city and the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art have established a partnership aimed at supporting the museum as it undergoes a transformation toward becoming a more engaging and active cultural attraction.

“We reached out to the City of Brownsville in our time of transition because we believe in the power of collaboration,” President of BMFA’s Board of Directors Patti Ayala said in a press release. “With the City’s support, we are confident in our path toward restructuring and revitalizing the museum. This partnership will enhance our operational capabilities and will amplify our role as a key cultural and educational attraction in Brownsville.”

The city signed a letter of intent following BMFA’s request for the city’s operational support.

City officials said in the release that the collaboration is expected to lead to substantial improvements in the museum’s offerings and operational efficiency to further cement its status as a premiere destination in Brownsville.

“The City of Brownsville is committed to supporting and collaborating with institutions that serve the greater good of our community,” Brownsville mayor John Cowen Jr. said in the release. “The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art is a cornerstone of our City’s cultural and educational offerings. Through this LOI, we are dedicated to supporting the museum’s success in attracting both residents and visitors alike, contributing significantly to our local tourism industry.”