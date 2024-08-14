Brownsville police arrest man who stole ambulance, drove to Mexico

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Brownsville Police Department has arrested a 31-year-old man who they say stole an ambulance on International Boulevard and drove it into Matamoros.

In a Facebook post, police say they took Jesus Gilberto Hernandez into custody on Wednesday.

“Hernandez was turned over to HSI Agents by Mexican authorities at the MicAllen/Hidalgo International Bridge and then subsequently handed over to the Brownsville Police Department,” the Facebook post stated.

1 of 3

Police accuse Hernandez of stealing an ambulance at around 7 a.m. in the 2000 block of International Boulevard on Aug. 4.

“An individual, who later became a suspect, had complained of abdominal pain and requested to be transported to the hospital,” police said previously. “The suspect unexpectedly jumped into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and sped away from the scene.”

Brownsville police said the arrest was made possible through the cooperation of Homeland Security Investigations and counterparts in Mexico.

“The arrest of a South Texas man for stealing an ambulance demonstrates HSI’s partnership with our foreign and domestic law enforcement partners,” Craig Larrabee, special agent in charge of HSI San Antonio, said in the post. “HSI thanks our law enforcement partners for working together to ensure this man was brought back to the United States to face justice.

1 of 3

“Together, we can keep our South Texas communities safe.”

Hernandez is charged with theft of property and his bond was set on Wednesday at $225,000.