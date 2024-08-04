Suspect steals ambulance in Brownsville, crashes at international bridge

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Brownsville police are investigating after someone stole an ambulance Sunday morning before crashing into barriers at an international bridge.

In a Facebook post, police said they responded to an establishment in the 2000 block of International Boulevard at approximately 7:05 a.m.

“An individual, who later became a suspect, had complained of abdominal pain and requested to be transported to the hospital,” the post stated. “The suspect unexpectedly jumped into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and sped away from the scene.”

The suspect then drove the ambulance toward the border where he crashed into barriers before crashing into Matamoros.

“No injuries to emergency personnel or bystanders have been reported at this time,” the post stated. “The incident is under investigation, and further details will be provided as soon as they become available.”

In late 2022, an Alton woman who displayed erratic behavior, stole a Pharr EMS ambulance from Mission Regional Medical Center before leading police on a lunch-hour chase through the Upper Valley.