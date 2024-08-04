Brownsville touts first female fire lieutenant in department’s 150-year history

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

For the first time in more than a century, the Brownsville Fire Department promoted a woman to the rank of lieutenant.

The department, along with the city of Brownsville, proudly celebrated Lt. Amanda Ely’s historic promotion on July 29. The achievement is groundbreaking due to the fact that Ely’s promotion is the first of its kind in the fire department’s 150-year history.

“Congratulations to Lt. Amanda Ely on her well-deserved promotion,” Chief Jarrett Sheldon said in a press release. “Her dedication, resilience, and leadership have set a new standard for our department.”

The city of Brownsville noted in the release Ely’s promotion marks a monumental step forward for the fire department and the city, adding that the lieutenant is inspiring future generations to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination by breaking barriers and setting new standards.

“Lt. Ely’s achievement is not only a personal milestone but also a significant advancement for our community,” Sheldon said in the release. “She is a true inspiration to all of us.”