Brownsville completes West side road maintenance projects 

The city of Brownsville said it has been working to enhance its infrastructure, more recently with the completion of milling and paving projects on the west side.

The city’s Department of Engineering and Public Works completed milling and paving of Warren Avenue on Thursday, in addition to similar work recently completed on Russell Drive.

“The recent work on Warren Avenue and Russell Drive is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain and improve the quality and safety of its roadways,” the city said in a press release. “Local residents can expect a noticeable improvement in driving conditions as a result of these upgrades.”

The city said milling and paving are essential components of road maintenance and construction. Milling involves removing the top layer of a road that can have cracks, potholes or other forms of wear and tear. The process prepares the road surface for paving, in which a new layer of asphalt is laid down to provide a smoother, safer and longer-lasting roadway.

“Stay tuned for more updates on street maintenance as we continue to make upgrades to our city’s infrastructure,” the city posted on its Facebook.