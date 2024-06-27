Carlos Cascos, former Cameron County judge, secretary of state, dies

Longtime Brownsville politician Carlos Cascos has died.

Brownsville City Commissioner Pedro Cardenas confirmed his death on Facebook early Thursday morning.

“I am saddened by the news of Judge Carlos Cascos’ passing. He was a powerful advocate for the city of Brownsville and all of Cameron County, always ready to listen and offer me advice without hesitation. My prayers are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace,” Cardenas wrote.

Cascos, a certified public accountant, was a Republican in the deep blue Rio Grande Valley who was a political force with the ability the navigate both sides of the aisle.

Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Cascos as secretary of state in 2014. He served in that position until 2017.

Prior to that, Cascos was Cameron County judge from 2006 to 2015. He also served on the Texas Department of Public Safety Commission from 2004 to 2006.

He was also a longtime Cameron County commissioner who served from 1991 to 2002.