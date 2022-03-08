Acct Activation

If you have a print subscription to the Odessa American, you are entitled to Unlimited Digital Access at no additional cost.

All you need to do is link your subscription account with your email address and create a password. You can do this by following the steps below:

1. Start the process by clicking on the “Link my Account” button below.


link my account

2. A form like the one shown below will pop-up. Enter your email address and create a password into the form, then click the blue “LINK SUBSCRIPTION” button at the bottom.

3. The next pop-up will look like the example below. Enter the enter the last name on your Odessa American account, select one of the three Search Options and enter the requested information. Once you enter your information, click on the blue ACTIVATE ACCOUNT button.

...

You have now linked your account and will be able to sign in online using your email address and the password you just created and can now enjoy unlimited access to our website and our e-Edition. If you have any questions or need additional assistance, please call Customer Service at either (432) 337-7314 or (888) 693-7191.